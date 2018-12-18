Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 players India are likely to drop for the 3rd Test

Indian team suffered a humiliating defeat at Perth

India lost a one-sided affair at Perth against Australia by 146 runs. The Indian batsmen capitulated against Mitchell Starc and company, and never looked in serious contention durin the fourth innings chase.

Interestingly, it took less than 20 overs on the final day to clear up the Indian innings, as they were bowled out for just 140.

There were a few moments in the game where India could have changed the match but failed to do so. The Indian bowlers performed well, but an over-dependence on Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma was always going to be a problem for the visitors.

But it was the Indian top order batsmen who once again failed miserably against the Australian bowlers, as evidenced by the fact that it was Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane who top scored in the second innings with 30 runs each.

India's only positive from the game was skipper Virat Kohli's performance, who was their sole centurion of the game.

Except for Kohli, Rahane and Pant, none of the batsmen were able to make any sizable contribution. A much better performance was expected from the experienced Indian batting line-up, but that was not to be.

After a horrendous batting display in the second Test, the team management might consider some changes in the side. These are the two players who might be dropped from the Indian Test team for the third Test following the defeat in the second game.

#2 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has been out of form since the Sri Lankan series

Despite an awful performance in England, the opener was given yet another chance in Australia due to his experience and previous record. But he managed just 20 runs in the second Test at Perth, including a duck in the first innings.

The Indian opening batsman has been out of form since the home series against Sri Lanka, and that has really begun to put pressure on the middle and lower order batsmen.

Vijay had a terrible Test series against England and was dropped midway from the squad. But the Test specialist was given a second chance by the selectors ahead of the Aussie tour, which proved to be an unwise decision.

Vijay's performances have been highly inconsistent in recent times. Having failed to make much of a contribution in the second Test, he has now scored just 49 runs in four innings on this tour.

The Indian Test opener is very likely to face the axe considering his poor form.

#1 Lokesh Rahul

Lokesh Rahul has had a terrible run in the Test format

One player who has been given far too many chances in the Test arena is KL Rahul. He has been miserable playing in alien conditions to say the least.

While Rahul has been decent in the shorter formats, his technique has been found wanting against quality bowling attacks in five day games.

In both the innings of the second Test, the opening batsman was guilty of throwing away his wicket by playing loose shots. He has scored just 48 runs in two Tests with scores of 2, 44, 2 and 0.

Due to his terrible form, he is likely to be dropped from the playing XI in the upcoming third Test.

