Two Super Over finishes have taught me to stay calm, says Virat Kohli

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 11:12 IST
Kohli revealed that India
Kohli revealed that India's Super Over wins taught him to remain calm and wait for the right opportunity

Twice in three days, skipper Virat Kohli and team India have forced New Zealand to take the game to a Super Over and have won the game, leading the series 4-0 and giving themselves every possible chance to complete a series whitewash. The Men in Blue have shown tremendous fight and ability to come back from a losing situation and this has taught Kohli a few important lessons which he will always keep with him.

"There's something new I've learned in the last couple of games: when the opposition is playing well, you stay calm till the end and try to come back," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We couldn't have asked for more exciting games, we've never played Super Overs before and now we've won two. It shows the character of the team," he further added.

Kohli later revealed that it was KL Rahul who persuaded him to open alongside him for the Super Over and let Sanju Samson bat at number three. That, in the end, worked as the Indian skipper brought all his experience into play and India chased down the target of 14 runs quite comfortably in the end.

"Initially we thought of opening with Samson and KL in the Super Over, but then KL told me I should bat because of the experience and the options I'll bring," said Kohli.
"His (Rahul's) two strikes were crucial and then you knock the ball into the gap and take your team over the line. Sanju was fearless at the top of the order. He tried to take the momentum away, he should back himself," he added.

India's morale will be at an absolute high while, on the other hand, New Zealand will be crestfallen after letting another game slip away from their grasp. This has given India a genuine psychological advantage over the hosts with the ODI series and the Test series coming up soon.

Published 01 Feb 2020, 11:12 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand Head to Head
