U-19 Cricket: Indian batsman scores double ton against Sri Lanka

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST News 453 // 25 Jul 2018, 14:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pavan Shah (Image Courtesy: Cricinfo)

In the second Youth Test versus Sri Lanka, Indian top order batsman Pavan Shah got out eighteen runs shy of what would have been a thrilling triple century. With India's innings already into its fifth session of batting, Shah was looking for quick runs on his way to the milestone figure when he got run out for 282, scored off just 332 deliveries, having batted over eight hours.

Before he was run out by wicket-keeper Nishan Madushka, the fourth such dismissal of the innings featuring a total of eight wickets, Shah hit 33 fours and cleared the fence once in a display of tireless agility and focus. His double hundred powered India to 8/613, at which point they decided that enough runs had been put on the board, and declared.

Previously in the innings, opener Atharwa Taide had scored his second century in as many Tests in the series. His 177 off 172 balls put the hosts on the backfoot right from the first session in Hambantota. He put on a second-wicket stand of 263 runs with the star of the innings Shah and set up the perfect platform for the visitors to build an imposing total on the back of it.

Among other notable contributions, there was the one by Nikhil Wadhera, his 64 at number seven made sure that Sri Lanka were never able to claw their back into the innings and Shah had a reliable second fiddle to play the anchor while he took over the charge of pushing the score.

India have been utterly dominant in the series so far, a side comprising fresh faces with most players getting their first taste of competitive cricket. They won the first Test at Colombo by dismissing Sri Lanka twice and keeping the hosts aggregate 21 runs under their first innings total of 589.