U-19 Asia Cup 2018: All you need to know

Sachin Arora
29 Sep 2018, 14:40 IST

Indian U19 skipper Pawan Shah

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2018, it is time for the Under-19 Asia Cup which will be hosted by Bangladesh and UAE between 29 September 2018 and 7 October 2018. Eight nations will be participating in this tournament -India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Nepal and UAE.

These eight teams are divided into a group of four teams each from which top two teams of each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be followed by the final. The tournament will take place at six venues out of which five are in Bangladesh while just one is in the United Arab Emirates.

India are in Group A along with Afghanistan, Nepal and UAE while Group B has Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. The final will be held at Sharjah on October 7. Only two games will be played in Sharjah and they are the last two games of the tournament.

Here is the full schedule:

September 29: Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Pakistan U19 vs Hong Kong U19, Group B – MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong

Nepal U19 vs India U19, Group A – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A- Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

September 30: Sri Lanka U19 vs Hong Kong U19, Group B – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

October 01: Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Group B – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

October 02: Bangladesh U19 vs Hong Kong U19, Group B – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B – MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong

Nepal U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19, Group A – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

October 04:

TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final (A1vB2) – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

October 05:

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final (A2vB1) – Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

October 07:

TBC vs TBC, Final – Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squads:

India U19 Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pavan Shah, Anuj Rawat, Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Yatin Mangwani, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Rajesh Mohanty

Pakistan U19 Squad: Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Bilal Javed, Farrukh Abbas, Mohammad Asif, Awaiz Zafar, Jahanzaib Sultan, Saim Ayub, Rohail Nazir, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Saad Khan, Waqar Ahmad

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Shashika Dilshan, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Naveen Nirmal Fernando, Nipun Malinga, Sandun Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Navod Paranavithana, Kalana Perera, Nipun Dananjaya, Rohan Sanjaya, Kalhara Senarathne, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Duluth Wellalage

Afghanistan U19 Squad: Abdul Rahman, Rahmanullah, Abid Mohammadi, Baseer Khan, Farhan Zakhil, Ijaz Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq, Azmatullah, Naveed Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Riaz Hussain, Samiullah, Sediqullah Atal, Zakiullah

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Towhid Hridoy(c), Akbar Ali, Amite Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Minhazur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Prantik Nawroz Nabil, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sajid Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan

Nepal U19 Squad: Arun Airee, Trit Raj Das, Sundeep Jora, Sagar Dhakal, Rit Gautam, Rashid Khan, Asif Sheikh, Kamal Singh, Pawan Sarraf, Rabindra Shahi, Bhim Sharki, Nandan Yadav

United Arab Emirates U19 Squad: Fahad Nawaz(c), Ali Mirza, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Aaron Benjamin, Deshan Chethyia, Figy John, Niel Rohan Lobo, Brandon Martis, K Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ronak Panoly, Alishan Sharafu, Wasi Shah

Hong Kong U19 Squad: Aarush Bhagwat, Kabir Sodhi(c), Mohammad Hassan, Danyial Butt, Dhananjay Rao, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshed, Harpreet Singh, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Kalhan Challu, Nasrulla Rana, Raunaq Kapur, Wajid Shafi