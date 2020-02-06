U19 World Cup 2020: Virender Sehwag praises Yashasvi Jaiswal's journey to the top

Yashasvi Jaiswal's journey to the top has been inspiring and Sehwag praised him in his unique style

Yashasvi Jaiswal is having a fantastic Under-19 World Cup so far and his best knock came in the semi-final against Pakistan where he scored an unbeaten 105* and helped India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third straight Under-19 World Cup final.

Jaiswal has had a very inspiring journey to becoming a cricketer. Born in a very humble family in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal has sold Pani Puri, worked in a dairy and did several part-time jobs in the past to bear his expenses and moved to Mumbai with a dream of playing for India.

Getting moved by such an inspiring story, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted a photo of Yashasvi Jaiswal with his father at a Pani Puri stall and captioned it with 'mehnat.com'.

Sehwag praised Jaiswal's efforts and was deeply touched by the hard work that he has done to reach this point.

Jaiswal accepted the Player of the Match award with grace and the way in which he spoke in the post-match presentation showed how much focused he was. To him the team's win came first and that is exactly what one expects from a disciple of the great Rahul Dravid.

Jaiswal said,

“It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can’t express it in words. I’ll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan.

“It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well.”