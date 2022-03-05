UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match 2, Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bollywood Kings and Pakistan Legends will lock horns in Match 2 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Saturday, March 5. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

Pakistan Legends have a strong squad at their disposal. Imran Nazir was an explosive batter and can take the best of bowling attacks to the cleaners. Salman Butt, the former Pakistan skipper, has plenty of experience, having played for KKR in the IPL and Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

Mohammad Yousuf and Yasir Hameed are the ones who will provide solidity to the middle order. Rana Naveed has plenty of variations up his sleeve and has been tough to read for the batters. Mohammad Irfan and Rahat Ali can rattle the best of the batting line-ups.

Zulfiqar Babar and Abdur Rehman are handy spinners and will mostly be in charge in the middle overs. Raza Hasan was the youngest cricketer to play in international cricket, although his career couldn’t flourish. Taufeeq Umar was also a stylish left-handed batter.

The Kings have a number of players who have taken part in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The likes of Shabbir Ahluwalia and Aftab Shivdasani can weave magic on the cricket pitch. It will be interesting to see how the Kings stand tall against the Pakistan Legends.

Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends, Match Details

Match: Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends

Date: 5 March 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has been an excellent one for the batters over the years. Short boundaries may not make life easy for the bowlers. The pitch also helps the slower bowlers. Chasing should be the preferred option for teams.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm with temperatures around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Predicted Playing XI

Bollywood Kings

Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Seth, Apoorva Lakhia

Pakistan Legends

Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Yousuf, Yasir Hameed, Rana Naveed, Mohammad Irfan, Raza Hasan, Taufeeq Umar, Rahat Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Abdur Rehman

Match Prediction

Pakistan Legends have cricketers who have played at a professional level. Needless to say, they will start the game as firm favorites. They have plenty of cricketers who have played T20 cricket all around the globe.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

