UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 6, UAE vs Ireland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the sixth match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash, the United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Ireland at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Both teams have met twice in the competition so far and have won one game each. The two sides are strong and the upcoming game on Sunday promises to be a cracker.

In their last game, the UAE sought revenge for their loss against Ireland. After being asked to bat first, the hosts put in a solid performance as they posted 163 on the board. Chirag Suri, opening the batting, smashed a fifty and was well supported by the other batters.

The wickets were spread among the Irish bowlers with Joshua Little bowling a good economic spell. The other bowlers struggled a bit as they were on the higher side.

With 164 to chase, Ireland put on a poor batting effort as they were knocked over for 109 in the 19th over. Karthik Meiyappan of the UAE picked up four wickets and Akif Raja too chipped in with three scalps.

The Irish batters struggled throughout the innings as they failed to adapt to the conditions. Ireland eventually fell short by 54 runs. They will look to bounce back in the final game of the competition while the hosts will be looking to carry their winning momentum forward.

Match Details:

Match: United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Ireland, 6th T20I

Date and Time: October 10, 2021, Sunday, 10.30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Weather Report

Temperatures in Dubai are expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is good for batting. However, the spinners enjoy bowling on this surface as they can extract some turn. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Predicted Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates

After losing two games on the trot, the hosts have bounced back. The batters were brilliant in their last game and were backed by their bowlers. Everyone stepped up and fired in unison. Don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Predicted XI: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja

Ireland

It was a poor showing from Ireland's batters in their last game. Only four batters managed to get into double figures which depicted their performance. They need to come out good in their next outing against the UAE. Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in the last game.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Match Prediction

After losing their first two games, the UAE turned the tables around to defeat the Irish side in their last fixture. Ireland lost their last game against UAE after winning their opening game against the same opponent. This is the third time these two sides will face each other and it will be a fascinating contest.

Ireland suffered a loss in their last game. Fans can expect them to come out hard in their next outing. The UAE will have to be on their toes to keep up the winning momentum on Sunday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

