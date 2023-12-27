UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are all set to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday, December 29.

With the two 50-over warm-up games, both of which ended in comprehensive Afghan wins, the two teams will meet in the shortest format of the game. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host all three games.

Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE side in this series, while Hashmatullah Shahidi continues to lead Afghanistan in this format.

The two teams have played 10 T20Is against either so far with Afghanistan winning eight games, while the UAE have bagged just two victories. The most recent series between these two sides was way back in February 2023, with the Afghans winning the three-match series 2-1.

Afghanistan last played a T20I series back in July 2023, suffering a 0-2 defeat to Bangladesh in the two-match series. On the other hand, the UAE last played a T20I series in August 2023 and stunned New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series, winning by seven wickets. However, they lost the series 2-1.

This series in being played as per the mutual agreement signed between both the boards to play at least one bilateral T20I series on an annual basis.

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, December 29

Match 1 - UAE vs Afghanistan, 4:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Match 2 - UAE vs Afghanistan, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, January 2

Match 3 - UAE vs Afghanistan, 4:30 PM

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream all three games of the series. However, there is no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023-24: Full Squads

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem (c), Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Nilansh Keswani, Samal Udawaththa, Rahul Chopra (wk), Tanish Suri (wk), Muhammad Zuhaib, Mayank Chowdary, Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Farid Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Gulbadin Naib, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App