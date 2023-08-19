UAE vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and New Zealand are all set to square off in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, August 19. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match.

The Kiwis found themselves in quite a bit of trouble in the opening match but brought forth all their experience to clinch victory by 19 runs.

After being put into bat, the visiting team scored 155 for the loss of six wickets. Tim Seifert was their standout batter, scoring 55 off 34 balls with two fours and three sixes. However, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra played cameos to give the innings a finishing kick. Junaid Siddiqui and Basil Hameed picked up two wickets apiece for the home team.

UAE were well and truly in the run-chase with the help of Aryansh Sharma's 60 off 43 balls, including nine fours and a six. But after he was out, their innings fell apart. Tim Southee picked up his second five-wicket haul in T20Is to ensure victory for New Zealand.

UAE vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: UAE vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of UAE, 2023

Date and Time: August 19, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Dubai was a sporting one in the first game. An extremely high-scoring match doesn't seem to be on the cards in the second game either.

UAE vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

As of now, there is no chance of rain in Dubai. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

UAE vs New Zealand Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem ©, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Junaid Siddiqui, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand

Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee ©, Ben Lister

UAE vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand will go into the match as favourites, although they may have to work hard again to secure victory against UAE, who are no pushovers.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

UAE vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Tim Southee to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes