UAE vs NZ 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

UAE vs New Zealand T20I series will begin on Wednesday, August 17, evening in Dubai. The Blackcaps are on a tour of the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series. This series will help them gear up for the upcoming away series against England.

New Zealand played their last T20I match in April 2023 and after almost four months they are set to play in the shortest format of the game again. The Blackcaps will have one eye on the T20 World Cup, scheduled to happen next June, as they take on the United Arab Emirates in a three-match series.

Notably, the two teams have never played a T20I match against each other before. The upcoming series will mark the first time the Blackcaps clash against the United Arab Emirates in the shortest format of the game.

UAE vs NZ 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports Network has secured the TV rights for the three-match T20I series between United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. The matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

The matches are scheduled to take place on August 17, 19 and 20. All games will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time). Fans in India can subscribe to Star Sports 1 Select for ₹19 (+ GST) per month.

UAE vs NZ 2023 live streaming in India

The UAE vs New Zealand T20I series live streaming will be available on FanCode. Fans willing to watch the series online will have to buy a subscription worth ₹49 for the series. Fans already having a monthly or annual pass on FanCode can watch this series for free.

FanCode has also introduced match-specific passes for the tour. If a fan only wants to watch a particular match on the platform, the cost for the pass is ₹19 per match.