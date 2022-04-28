UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between UAE women's team and Hong Kong women's team will be played on April 28. Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman will host this exciting contest.

The first game of the series saw UAE beat Hong Kong comprehensively to get an early lead in the series. After electing to bat first, Hong Kong struggled somewhat throughout their innings as they managed to score 118/6 in their 20 overs.

The UAE batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the 16th over. They lost only three wickets in the process and got over the line. They will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Hong Kong Women didn’t have the best of the days and suffered a heavy loss in the first T20I. They will have to be on their toes and fire in unison to level the series in the second game on Thursday.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 2nd T20I, Hong Kong Women's tour of UAE, 2022

Date and Time: April 28, 2022, Thursday, 08:40 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman, UAE

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Malek Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly one. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Ajman is expected to hover between 25 to 36 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Chamani Seneviratna starred with the ball as she picked up four wickets. She was well-supported by Samaira Dharnidharka as she picked up two wickets and helped them restrict Hong Kong to 118. Kavisha Egodage scored an unbeaten fifty to help them get across the line in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Hong Kong Women

Mariko Hill and Kary Chan scored 34 and 45 to help them post 118 on the board. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up three wickets as the UAE Women chased down the total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Prediction

UAE were fantastic in the first game of the series and completed a comprehensive victory. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, need to be on their toes in the second game. However, UAE look like a settled unit and can be expected to beat Hong Kong Women on Thursday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

