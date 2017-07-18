Umesh Yadav lands RBI job in the day, gets robbed of cash and mobile phones in the night

What is going on with Umesh Yadav?

What’s the story?

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav was robbed of cash amounting to Rs. 45,000 and two mobile phones after unidentified assailants broke into his house on Monday. The incident took place on the same day that Umesh landed a job with the Reserve Bank of India.

In case you didn’t know…

The India star became an assistant manager in RBI, Nagpur, on the same day that the burglary happened. He was given the go ahead by the RBI officials to be appointed on the sports quota, but could not complete the formalities owing to his Team India duties in the Champions Trophy.

The incident happened on the same day that his teammate Mohammad Shami allegedly got into a scuffle with goons outside his apartment in Kolkata. While Shami was unharmed, the fact that the assailants managed to reach his house goes to show that the 27-year-old’s security arrangements back home need a serious looking into.

The heart of the matter

The thieves, suspected to be two labourers who were working one floor below Umesh’s flat, managed to sneak in by smashing one of the windows.

The incident took place between 7 pm and 9 pm on Monday, when Yadav and his family were not at home. Inspector B.R. Khandale was quoted as saying that the control room received a call at around 3:30 am, informing the police about the burglary that took place in Umesh’s flat on the ninth floor in the Lakshminagar area.

What’s next?

The police have detained one of the labourers for questioning, and might have to take subsequent judicial action. Umesh, on the other hand, will leave with the Indian team for the tour of Sri Lanka later this week. He is a part of all three squads and will look to make it to the playing XI in the first Test match at Galle on July 26.

Author’s take

International cricketers are given top security during match days, but the recent turn of events exposes serious security flaws that need to be addressed. Umesh and Shami, currently sweating it out ahead of their first tour under the new coaching staff, would not have wanted to get involved in such incidents of vandalism.