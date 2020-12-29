Umesh Yadav to miss the Third Test, T. Natarajan most likely to replace him

According to ANI sources, T. Natarajan could be the likely replacement for Umesh Yadav for the third Test. Yadav latter suffered a calf injury as he pulled up in his bowling stride on the third day of the Melbourne Test. Then he couldn't appear on the field for of the day.

ANI sources mentioned Umesh Yadav will not be fit in time to play the third Test after his latest scans. The sources said:

''His scans have come in, and he will miss the third Test as well. He will now look at making a return for the last game of the series as we have more than two weeks to go before we play the final game from January 15.''

Asked regarding a possible replacement, the same sources revealed:

"With limited options available, the team management can ask for T. Natarajan to be added to the squad."

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/gguk4WIlQD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 8, 2020

T. Natarajan is currently in Australia as a net bowler for the Test series. But in light of his remarkable T20I performance, he could just get the Test cap.

T. Natarajan impressed in limited over series against Australia

The left-arm seamer made it into the India team for the Australia tour after an impressive outing in the 2020 IPL. T. Natarajan played one ODI against Australia where he picked 2-70, and India won that tie.

It was the T20s where T.Natarajan showed his real ability and impressed everyone. In 3 games, he picked six wickets and bowled with an economy of 6.92.

Will we see T. Natarajan in the Third Test?

Navdeep Saini is likely the frontrunner to replace Umesh Yadav for the third test. However, if India wants to bring some variation to their attack by adding a left-arm seamer, they can undoubtedly consider T.Natarajan as well.