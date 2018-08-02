Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
An unbeatable all-time Test World XI

Pravir Rai
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Aug 2018

We have seen Tendulkar, Shastri, Chappell, Lara, and others announcing their list for all time Test XI. Being a cricket lover, I have watched and played cricket for almost 30 years now and hence I feel entitled to do this exercise myself.

Here I have discussed the best of the best Test players from all major cricket playing nations who form my Test World XI of all time. The team comprises of players from India, Australia, Pakistan, Srilanka, England, South Africa and West Indies.

#1: Sunil Gavaskar 

This position is only meant for Sunil Gavaskar. His cricketing records (first to score 10000+ runs, first to break Bradman's record of 29 centuries etc.) and temperament make him worthy of this position. Geoffrey Boycott, opener from England, was good but he was too slow and at times self-centred while batting. Gavaskar's ability to play genuine pace as well as spinners with equal tenacity puts him miles ahead of his competitors.


#2: Virender Sehwag

He will be a perfect foil to Sunny's defensive batting. Sehwag redefined the modern-day Test-cricket with his explosive batting, hitting boundaries and maximums at will. He holds the distinction of being one of the four batsmen in the world to have ever surpassed 300 twice in Test cricket. In 2005 he was described by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as the "most exciting opener" in the world

