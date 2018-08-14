Unbeatable T20I XI of all time

When Australia and New Zealand played the first T20I match in 2005, Ricky Ponting had a word that "The idea of T20I has trembled". Now, the shortest cricket format is the most popular version of the sport.

Every cricketing nation prefers to schedule a T20I match in their series. Viewers show more interest towards the limited overs game as a result of excitement, pleasure produced by the format.

Till 2007, T20I was just a fan show in the series. ICC's decision to turn out a T20I tournament was the key. When South Africa hosted the opening tournament, team India were the winners. ICC scheduled five more meets and won enormous backing from cricket enthusiasts.

The format gained more attention with the likes of professional Leagues such as Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League. Rather than just an entertaining floor, T20 tournaments became a revenue earning model. Many players bagged limelight courtesy their strike rate and economy.

Arguably, the T20I setup changed the face of cricket. There was a period in the game were defending the target of 250 plus was an easy task in ODIs, but as the T20 format gained popularity batsmen gained potential to chase down any target.

Although the game vociferated as the batsman's game, there are bowlers who attained more followers with their showing in the format.

Now, the T20I is not as young as it was. Since the beginning, a lot has changed, including the rules, scoring pattern and tactics. Some players managed to survive the format, but some failed to meet with teams expectations.

So, now we are going to pick 11 players cutout for T20's and can triumph over any team. The squad will have 11 players including five batsmen, two all-rounders, and four bowlers.

#1 David Warner(Opener)

One of the most talented openers in the T20I history with extraordinary stats in chasing. When Warner is at the crease, targets were just numbers for his side. His versatility in all the cricketing format makes him one of the best player in the sport.

From his 70 T20I outings, the southpaw has scored 1792 runs at a 140.11 strike rate. Since his debut in IPL, Warner played 114 matches and added 4014 runs to his stat. His 77 run display against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2016 is one of the notable showings from the left-hander. Chasing the 205 target was a cakewalk for the Bull in the match.

Warner was one of the most respected cricketers on the field and off the field. However, a ball-tampering controversy slapped him with a 1-year ban. Nevertheless, considering Warner's aggressive batting and performance under pressure makes him the best batsmen in the T20I format.

#2 Chris Gayle(Opener)

It is unfair to pick a list of best in T20Is without this Caribbean giant. Since hitting the first ever T20I ton, Gayle astonished cricketing world with his record making T20 bouts. The six- foot tall Gayle amazed in every T20 tournament.

Gayle played 56 T20Is and scored 1607 runs. His strike rate above 140 in the format makes him as one of the ideal contenders for any limited overs match.

It’s a no-brainer, Gayle is one of the greatest big hitters in T20Is. He is talented enough to reach any big total on his day. Gayle is having an immense treasury of T20 records.

