Uncanny similarity: Ganguly and Chappell's Test captaincy records are almost identical

The two fell out when Chappell took over as India coach while Ganguly was the captain of the side.

Yet, the warring duo may have more in common than they imagine.

No love lost: Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell

That former India captain Sourav Ganguly and ex-India coach Greg Chappell are not the best of friends is no secret in cricketing circles. Although it was the then Indian captain, Ganguly, who had actually recommended the Aussie great’s name for the position of coach after the latter had guided Ganguly before his Brisbane knock of 144 in December 2003, the relationship did not turn out to be all that cordial.

In September 2005, during India’s tour of Zimbabwe, Chappell had asked Ganguly to step down as captain owing to his continued poor form. This was followed by the coach’s leaked email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in which Chappell termed Ganguly as being "mentally and physically unfit" to lead the team.

In the email, Chappell also accused Ganguly of having a negative attitude and faking injuries. The ugly spat played out in the open as Ganguly did not take kindly to Chappell’s stinging attack.

Even as Ganguly and Chappell continue to remain on two different ends of the spectrum, we came across an unbelievable similarity in their captaincy record which is sure to make one sit up and take notice.

Dada and Greg -- worlds apart but tied together?

Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell

Ganguly captained India in 49 Tests from 2000 to 2005. Of these, he won 21 Tests and lost 13 games. He led in 15 games which ended without a result. Ganguly had a win-loss ratio of 1.61, a win percentage of 42.85 and a loss percentage of 26.53.

Chappell, on the other hand, led Australia in 48 Tests between 1975 and 1983, out of which he won 21 and lost 13, exactly the same number as that of Ganguly. He had 14 draws to his name, one less than the former Indian cricketer. His win-loss ratio, however, was the same as that of the current BCCI president. Chappell’s win and loss percentage was also similar to that of Ganguly -- 43.75 and 27.08 respectively.

The similarity, however, ends there. While Ganguly scored 2,561 runs as captain at an average of 37.66 with five hundreds, Chappell amassed an impressive 4,209 runs at an average of 55.38 with 13 hundreds. Clearly, the Aussie was the much superior batsman while captaining the side, especially when it comes to numbers.

Similar debut as player

Sourav Ganguly

Even beyond their captaincy numbers, another striking similarity emerges in the careers of Ganguly and Chappell. Both made their Test debuts against England registering hundreds. While Chappell made 108 from 218 balls at Perth in 1970, Ganguly caressed his way to 131 against the same opponent at Lord’s in 1996. Both games ended in a draw. While Chappell also smashed a hundred in his last Test as well (182 against Pakistan at Sydney in 1984), Ganguly fell 15 runs short (85 vs Australia at Nagpur in 2008)

Controversial, polarising characters

Greg Chappell

Perhaps, one reason why Ganguly and Chappell did not get along well with each other was because they were rather similar in nature. Both had their own share of controversies, yet, both were inspired leaders in their own way. As captain, Chappell had instructed his brother Trevor Chappell to bowl an underarm delivery at the MCG in 1981 to prevent New Zealand from winning a match.

Ganguly, on the other hand, is alleged to have chickened out of the 2004 Nagpur Test against Australia owing to the green surface, though the veracity of this rumour is subject to questions. The Aussies won the Test as well as the series.

Knowing the two, perhaps we haven’t heard the last of this intriguing saga.