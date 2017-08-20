Under 19 cricket winners till date with captains

A look at some of the U-19 World Cup winning performances and team captains.

Unmukt Chand and Virat Kohli, two of India's U-19 WC winning captains at a promotional event

For a cricketer to make it big on the international circuit, it is imperative that they show consistency at the domestic level and in global tournaments such as the U-19 World Cups which plays host to some of the finest prospective talents around the globe.

While most countries call-up youngsters based on their performances at the state level, the U-19 World Cup has produced some fabulous talents since its inception in 1988. With every passing year, fresh talent is groomed under the watchful eyes of some of the legendary players.

With the next U-19 World Cup soon to come, here's the list of the champions from each edition and their captains.

1988 (Australia) - Geoff Parker

Adept at Aussie Rules and cricket, Geoff Parker currently recruits for Port Adelaide Football Club

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in Australia as part of the Australian Bicentenary celebrations. The first of its kind, the tournament was named as '1998 McDonald's Bicentennial Youth World Cup'.

Held in Australia, the home team found the conditions rather easy and managed to register wins over every team except Pakistan. In the semifinals, the Aussies beat England by seven wickets led by a half-century from Brett Williams and in the finals, he scored a century to help Australia lift the cup after a fine 3-wicket haul from skipper Geoff Parker.

Brett Williams emerged as the highest-run scorer with 471 runs from 9 matches while skipper Geoff Parker had a good tournament with the ball.