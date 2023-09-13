UP T20 League 2023, Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras, Match 28: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

In the 28th match of UP T20 League 2023, Gorakhpur Lions and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other at Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday, September 13.

Gorakhpur Lions continued their disastrous season after bagging their fifth successive loss over Kanpur Superstars. Lions are the current wooden spoon holder, bagging just one win and losing seven encounters.

With just one league game left, they are already out of the competition and they will be aiming to play spoilsport against Kashi Rudras in their upcoming final league game.

Kashi Rudras are coming into this encounter on the back of a two-match winning streak. Overall, they have registered four wins and lost as many games.

With a positive net run rate and eight points, Kashi has a good chance of moving to the next round as the competition progresses to the business end. Currently, Karan Sharma and Atal Bihari-Rai are leading the batting and bowling charts for Kashi.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Match Details

Match: Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras, Match 28

Date and Time: September 13, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Pitch Report

The track is still assisting batters with the scores above 180 possible. The Pacers need to hit the right lines and lengths to get assistance in the powerplay overs. In the middle overs, we can expect batters to go all guns blazing over the bowlers.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Weather Forecast

The temperatures will hover around 32 degrees Celsius for this afternoon game with humidity levels ranging around 80 percent. We can expect a full 40-over game without any rain interruptions.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Probable XIs

Gorakhpur Lions:

Dhruv Jurel(wk), Abhishek Goswami, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Rishav Rai, Vasu Vats, Yashovardhan Singh, Sparsh Agarwal, Abdul Rehman-VI, Vijay Kumar, Shivam Sharma

Kashi Rudras:

Shivam Bansal(wk), Kamil Khan, Aranav Baliyan, Prince Yadav(c), Atal Bihari-Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Ankur Malik, Deepanshu Yadav, Mohammad Sharim

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Match Prediction

Comparatively, Kashi Rudras have had a significantly superior tournament in all three aspects of the game. Lions, on the other hand, are enduring a pretty poor season and they are expected to continue their losing streak against the more formidable outfit Kashi.

Prediction: Kashi Rudras to win the match

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode