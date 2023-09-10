In the 23rd match of the UP T20 League 2023, Gorakhpur Lions will take on Meerut Mavericks at the Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday, September 10.

Gorakhpur Lions have had a disastrous tournament, suffering six losses and securing victory in just one game after playing seven games so far.

As they enter the final stretch of the league phase, they would be aiming to bag some big victories to stand a chance in the business end of the tournament. They are currently without their skipper Priyam Garg, which is a significant setback going into their forthcoming games.

In contrast, Meerut Mavericks, captained by Madhav Kaushik, are having an inspirational tournament. Despite losing two consecutive encounters early on in the competition, they bagged four successive victories elevating them to the second rank on the points table.

With four contests scheduled in the league phase, the Mavericks would be chuffed to take on the opposition and secure crucial wins in order to strengthen their position on the leaderboard.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Match Details:

Match: Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 23

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Pitch Report:

With a lot of games played on this surface, it is becoming evident that it is a two-paced one, assisting bowlers as the game progresses. Slow bowlers would be able to get enough grip and assistance on this wicket in the middle overs of the game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Weather Forecast:

As per the forecast, thundershowers are predicted during game time. However, we might not have big interruptions to shorten the overs. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius for this evening game.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Probable XIs:

Gorakhpur Lions:

Dhruv Jurel(wk), Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Rishav Rai, Vasu Vats, Yashovardhan Singh, Sparsh Agarwal, Abdul Rehman-VI, Vijay Kumar, Shivam Sharma

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui(wk), Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik(c), Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Rituraj Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Yash Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Kunal Yadav

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Match Prediction:

Meerut Mavericks made a strong comeback after suffering consecutive defeats earlier in the tournament. They are currently riding high on confidence and would be eager to continue their winning momentum over the struggling Lions.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode