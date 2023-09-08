UP T20 League 2023, Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 18: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Kanpur Superstars will clash with Meerut Mavericks in the 18th match of the UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Friday, September 8.

Kanpur Superstars have had an inconsistent tournament so far, with two victories and four defeats from six matches. They also have a negative net run rate of -0.235 and are on the brink of elimination.

The Superstars have four remaining games in the league stage and will be desperate to turn things around.

Meerut Mavericks, on the other hand, find themselves in a better position with three wins and two defeats in five matches. They are currently in third spot on the points table and also have a positive net run rate.

The Mavericks will be determined to consolidate their position with some consistent performances over the next few matches. They boast a good blend of youth and experience in both the batting and bowling departments.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Match Details

Match: Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 18

Date and Time: September 8, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Pitch Report

The wicket still appears to be a good one for batters as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to toil hard on this surface, especially in the middle overs. The team batting first should look to score in excess of 180 on this track.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected to welcome the sides for this afternoon game. However, no major rain interruptions are expected. One can expect a full 40-over game with temperatures hovering around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Probable XIs

Kanpur Superstars:

Sameer Rizvi, Pranjal Saini (wk), Sandeep Tomar, Akshdeep Nath (c), Ansh Yadav, Saurabh Dubey, Vineet Panwar, Ankur Chauhan, Prashant Choudhary, Rishabh Rajput, Jasmer Dhankar

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui (wk), Madhav Kaushik (c), Rinku Singh, Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Yash Garg, Uvaish Ahmed, Vishal Chaudhary, Rituraj Sharma, Purnank Tyagi, Kartik Tyagi

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Match Prediction

The Meerut Mavericks have made a strong comeback after losing a few matches early on in the tournament. They seem to be hitting their straps at just the right time heading into their last five league matches of the season.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode