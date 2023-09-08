Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Rudras will clash in the 20th match of the UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday, September 9.

Meerut Mavericks, under the leadership of Madhav Kaushik, have staged a remarkable comeback with a hat-trick of victories after losing two consecutive encounters in the middle. They currently hold the second spot on the points table.

With four more games remaining in the league phase, Meerut would be aiming to maintain their winning momentum and bag a spot in the latter stages of the competition.

On the other hand, Kashi Rudras, led by Karan Sharma, started the season positively but have since struggled to find consistency, resulting in their decline on the standings. Kashi have managed just two wins and suffered three defeats after playing five matches to be placed fourth. With a positive net run rate of 0.393, they need to secure more victories to be relevant in the competition.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Match Details:

Match: Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras, Match 20

Date and Time: September 9, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Pitch Report

The wicket has been favoring batters right from the powerplay overs. The first-innings average score has consistently exceeded 165 and bowlers need to put extra efforts in these challenging conditions. The captain winning the toss would love to bowl first and chase down any total set by the opposition.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Weather Forecast

Weather is expected to be cloudy with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius for this afternoon encounter. The humidity levels are expected to reach around 90 percent.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Probable XIs:

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui(wk), Uvaish Ahmed, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik(c), Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Rituraj Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Yash Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Purnank Tyagi

Kashi Rudras:

Shivam Bansal(wk), Akshay Dubey, Priyanshu Pandey, Prince Yadav, Karan Sharma(c), Atal Bihari-Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Ankur Malik, Bobby Yadav, Shiva Singh, Mohammad Sharim

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Match Prediction:

Meerut Mavericks have mounted a proper comeback in the competition and are riding high on confidence now. With the form they are currently in, they would be aiming to continue their momentum and look for a better spot on the table.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode