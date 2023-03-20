UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The last league game of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see the UP Warriorz lock horns against the Delhi Capitals Women. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the encounter.

UP Warriorz sealed a berth in the knockout stages of the competition by defeating the Gujarat Giants in their last game. They grabbed their fourth win of the tournament and have taken their points tally to eight. It was a thriller of a contest and the Warriorz got across the line in the last over.

Parshavi Chopra and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up two wickets each as the Giants posted 178 on the board. In reply, UPW's Tahlia McGrath (57) and Grace Harris (72) scored half-centuries and took the game to the last over. Sophie Ecclestone remained unbeaten on 19 to take her side across the line. They will look to finish the league stage on a positive note.

Delhi Capitals Women got back to winning ways in their last game. They grabbed their fifth win of the competition and beat the Mumbai Indians Women comprehensively to climb to the top of the table. They have taken their points tally to 10, level with the Mumbai Indians Women.

Bowling first, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Mumbai Indians Women to 109/8. Contributions from their top-order batters helped them chase down the total in just nine overs.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Details:

Match: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 20, Women’s Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: March 21, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is a balanced track. Spinners will play a major role at this venue as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Probable XIs

UP Warriorz

They have found the right combination, expect them to go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Women

Don’t expect them to make any changes before the knockout stages of the competition.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

The Capitals can qualify directly for the final on Tuesday (depending on their and the Mumbai Indians' Net Run Rate). The Warriorz have qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping that they carry the momentum forward.

Delhi Capitals have a good balance to their side, expect them to retain their top position.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this clash.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

