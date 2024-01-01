UP Warriorz Women's strongest playing XI after the WPL 2024 auction

Despite reaching the playoffs, the UP Warriorz (UPW) had an underwhelming campaign in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

UPW managed only four wins from eight matches and didn't play an exciting brand of cricket in the competition. When they were eventually eliminated by champions Mumbai Indians (MI), it wasn't a surprise.

The Warriorz made a couple of interesting purchases at the WPL 2024 auction, although they ended the event with a significant chunk of their purse intact. A good portion of their side could wear a similar look.

UP Warriorz Women's squad for WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy* (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Danni Wyatt*, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.

Here's UPW's strongest playing XI for the WPL 2024 season.

Openers: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat

Alyssa Healy's form hasn't been too promising of late, and she seems to be on the decline. However, UPW are short of experienced options at the top of the order and would want last year's captain to remain at the helm for some continuity.

Healy could partner Shweta Sehrawat, who didn't live up to her potential in WPL 2023. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old has plenty of room to grow and will welcome another season of batting alongside an experienced campaigner like the Aussie.

Danni Wyatt could struggle to break into the UPW side in WPL 2024 and could be a backup for Healy.

Middle Order: Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, KP Navgire, Deepti Sharma

New signing Vrinda Dinesh is a player who can make full use of the powerplay, but her game seems a bit more developed than the other domestic batters'. Therefore, she could take up an important role at No. 3 instead of opening the batting.

Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris are two of the first names on the teamsheet, with both Australians boasting plenty of power and bowling ability. McGrath will want to have a more prolific season in both departments this time, while Harris could look to replicate her exploits from last year.

KP Navgire was used in the top order during WPL 2023, and that clearly didn't work. Her limited technique and raw power could lend themselves to a finishing role in the middle order.

Deepti Sharma's white-ball batting is a serious concern right now, and UPW would do well to use her lower down the order. The all-rounder will be one of their most important bowlers, though.

Lower Order: Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, S Yashasri

Sophie Ecclestone is arguably the best spinner in the world and can bowl at all stages of the innings. The English left-arm spinner is also a capable batter and will be one of UPW's key players in WPL 2024.

Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, who is one of the most exciting talents in the country, could form a three-pronged spin attack with Deepti and Ecclestone, with Harris to add some part-time value.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad performed that role last year, but the senior spinner is clearly on the wane and isn't part of the Indian white-ball setup anymore. UPW would do well to field a youngster who offers a different dimension to their bowling attack in Parshavi.

The Warriorz are clearly short on fast bowlers. They don't have room for Lauren Bell, so Anjali Sarvani and S Yashasri should be their lead pacers alongside McGrath.

Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thakor should start on the bench, without as much top-level experience under their belt.

