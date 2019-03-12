×
Update on entire IPL 2019 schedule, Dhoni-Pant comparisons and more - Cricket News Today, 12th March 2019

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    12 Mar 2019, 20:37 IST

We're back with another edition of Cricket News Today, a segment that provides a summary of cricketing events and news updates from across the world.

The India-Australia ODI clash, the last 50-over series for the hosts before the World Cup, will culminate with the final game at Delhi. Poised at 2-2, the decider at Feroz Shah Kotla promises to be another mouth-watering contest that fans would look forward to.

In the background, the hubbub around the IPL is slowly gaining noise, with the mega T20 extravaganza just half a month away.

Here are some updates from the world of cricket:

#1 General election dates finalised, IPL 2019 schedule to be out soon

RCB will play IPL 2019's first game against CSK
RCB will play IPL 2019's first game against CSK

The entire IPL 2019 schedule could be out in a couple of days, according to a report in CricketNext. The schedule for the first two weeks of the T20 tournament had been released earlier, but the rest of the fixtures had been put on hold owing to a logistical clash with the upcoming elections.

An official at IMG, tasked with chalking out the finer details of the scheduling, told CricketNext that second-tier cities such as Rajkot, Indore, Vizag, Dharamshala and Lucknow have been informed about potentially turning IPL hosts if the situation demands.

“Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab can host all of their games potentially. However, we have to be fair to all franchises. If some of the other teams are playing 2-3 games at alternate ‘home’ venues, we can also ask Delhi and Punjab to do the same as we have done in the past,” the official was quoted as saying.

The IPL begins on March 23, with the first game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

You can check the IPL 2019 schedule here.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Cricket News Today
