Update on Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar's availability for 2018 TNPL

Karthik and Washington Sundar will travel to England with India ODI and T20 sides.

Sankalp Srivastava FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 31 May 2018, 13:06 IST

There are still question marks over the availability of Dinesh Karthik

During the ongoing 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League Player Draft, updates on the availability of three Indian stars, namely Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar were given.

Sundar, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and will now play for Tuti Patriots in the TNPL said that he won't be available for the first two matches as he would be a part of both the India limited-over sides on the tour to England. The LOI leg of the tour will be done and dusted with on 17th July, after which the all-rounder will travel back to feature in the league.

"I won't be available for the first two matches, after that I'm pretty sure I'll be available for the rest of the tournament," Washington said during the draft.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who will lead Dindigul Dragons in the tournament, will be available for the first few matches. However, depending upon his selection in the Indian Test side for England tour, he would leave the TNPL mid-way. In his absence, Dragons' vice-captain Narayan Jagadeesan will take-over captaincy duties.

"Ashwin will be available for first few games, after that he has national duties. Not aware of the exact dates, but certainly for the first few games, he'll be available. Ashwin is our captain and Jagadeesan our vice-captain. He (Jagadeesan) will take-over as the captain when Ashwin leaves," Dragons' owner revealed.

There are still question marks over the availability of Dinesh Karthik though who has been named in both the LOI Indian sides for England tour along with Washington Sundar. If the wicketkeeper-batsman doesn't make it to the Test team, then he'll return to play in the TNPL, however, if he does make the Test squad, then he'll feature for his team, Karaikudi Kaalai next season only.

"We initially thought that we'll be going in with four capped players. When others went for all the best options, so we thought that even if not this year, then next year he (Karthik) can play for us and it would be good to have him during sessions. Our captain, most probably, would be Anirudha Srikanth (in Karthik's absence)," Kaalai owner said.