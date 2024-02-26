UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 record

The fourth match of WPL 2024 will get underway tonight between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams suffered a defeat in their respective season openers.

Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by four wickets on Friday, while Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the UP Warriorz by two runs on Saturday. Both DC and UPW will have a good idea of the conditions in Bengaluru since they have both played a game at the venue.

Before Delhi Capitals lock horns with UP Warriorz, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL record

Bengaluru has hosted three matches in WPL 2023. Teams batting second have emerged victorious twice, while the team batting first has won once. The conditions have been good for batting, but the number of runs scored has reduced as the tournament has progressed.

Here's a list of vital stats fans should know from previous WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 126-9 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5-22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report for the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match will be broadcast live before the toss. As mentioned earlier, the pitch is generally good for batting, but run-scoring has become a little more difficult as the tournament has progressed.

Both UPW and DC have talented batters in their lineups. Anything around 160 should be a defendable score on this surface.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Gujarat Giants lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the last T20 hosted by Bengaluru. Batting first, GG managed only 126 runs in 20 overs. In reply, MI took 18.1 overs to chase down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Fourteen wickets fell in that contest, while three sixes were hit. Here's a summary of the match:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 129/5 (Harmanpreet Kaur 46*, Tanuja Kanwar 2/21) beat Gujarat Giants 126/9 (Tanuja Kanwar 29, Amelia Kerr 4/17) by 5 wickets.

