UPW vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) will move to Lucknow, where the UP Warriorz (UPW) will look to maximize their home advantage. The Warriorz will face off against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 15 of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 3.

Given the indifferent form of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), UPW and GG have an excellent chance to steal a march on their opponents in the playoff race. All three teams are tied on four points, but the Warriorz and the Giants have played one game fewer than the defending champions.

The winning team on Monday will comfortably seal third spot and might even temporarily go up to second if the margin is big enough. More importantly, the losing team will enter a real dogfight to make the top three, and that isn't a situation they'll want to be in heading into the business end of the league stage.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

UP Warriorz Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Which team will reach six points first?

WPL 2025: GG and UPW look to surge up the standings

On paper, the Gujarat Giants have played a better brand of cricket. Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin have been in good form, while the Indians in the bowling attack, including Kashvee Gautam and Priya Mishra, have largely done well.

However, the scales might just be tilting towards the UP Warriorz. Their squad seems more suited to their home ground, where the slower bowlers are expected to feast. Lucknow isn't known to offer much swing or seam for the pacers, and the Giants have slightly inexperienced spin options when compared to their opponents.

UPW can field as many as five spinners if they want to. Dropping Tahlia McGrath for compatriot Alana King seems to be a viable option, and that would give Deepti Sharma plenty of spin options to choose from.

Moreover, with Grace Harris moving to the top of the order, UPW have a power-packed opening combination that can take games away from the opposition in the powerplay. Gautam and Dottin will likely take the new ball, and if there isn't much movement, Harris and Kiran Navgire could give their team a winning start.

The Giants are the favorites for this encounter, given everything that has transpired in WPL 2025 so far, but an upset might just be on the cards. If the Warriorz pack their team with spinners - and that's still an if - they can be expected to get over the line.

Prediction: UPW to win Match 15 of WPL 2024.

