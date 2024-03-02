UPW vs GG, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

UP Warriorz (UPW) secured a six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 8 of the ongoing WPL 2024. The game, which took place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, saw Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris play a pivotal role for their franchise.

UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Gujarat batting unit that looked completely out of sorts in previous matches, started steadily this time around.

They made 83/3 in 13 overs before Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner forged a solid 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Sophie Ecclestone's inspired spell of 3/20 restricted GG to 142/5.

In reply, UPW skipper Healy made a rapid start as she made 33 off 21 balls. While they lost a couple of wickets in the middle, a match-winning innings from Grace Harris completely blew away GG. Harris hammered 60* runs off 33 balls and sailed her side over the finishing line.

On that note, here's a look at the scorecard, summary, stats and award winners from this WPL 2024 match:

List of all award winners in UPW vs GG match, WPL 2024

Unsurprisingly, Grace Harris bagged all the honors at the presentation ceremony. She dished out an explosive innings of 60*, which saw her hit nine fours and a couple of sixes.

She batted at a strike rate of just 181.82, which was also the best in the entire match.

Player of the Match: Grace Harris (60* off 33 & 0/21)

Electric Striker of the Match: Grace Harris (Strike rate of 181.82)

Most sixes in the Match: Grace Harris (2 sixes)

UPW vs GG WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants batting scorecard vs UPW

Laura Wolvaardt, who played her first WPL 2024 match, looked in decent touch during her 24-run knock. However, skipper Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol looked out of sorts and could only make 16 and 18, respectively, that too, at an inferior strike rate.

Phoebe Litchfield top-scored for GG with a 26-ball 35, while Ashleigh Gardner looked threatening during her 30.

UP Warriorz batting scorecard vs GG

UPW lost last match's star Kiran Navgire (12) early on while debutant Chamari Athapaththu made 17. Alyssa Healy, clobbered seven boundaries for her 33. While Shweta Sehrawat was bowled for two runs, Grace Harris stole the show with her 60*. Deepti Sharma (17*) also made a handy cameo at the end.

Tanuja Kanwar took two wickets for 23 in her three overs.

UPW vs GG, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women game

Here's a list of the top records and statistics emerging from the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants:

Grace Harris, who racked up 60* runs on Friday, is now the highest run-getter in the history for UP Warriorz in WPL. After ten matches for the franchise, she has made 383 runs at an average of 63.83.

Chamari Athapaththu has become the first-ever player from Sri Lanka to play in WPL.

Grace Harris now also holds the record for having the best average in succesful run-chases in WPL and IPL history. She now averages 134 whenever she has batted in the second innings of a UPW win.

