UPW vs GG, WPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history, and T20 record

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1.

The two teams will head into the encounter with contrasting fortunes.

The Warriorz, led by the experienced Alyssa Healy, are currently fourth in the points table after registering their first win of the season in their previous outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand, Gujarat are yet to open their account this season, having lost their opening two matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians.

GG are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their batting has been a concern, and they will be hoping for a turnaround against the Warriorz.

Before the contest on Friday begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been a great venue so far. With crowds pulling up in huge numbers, the tournament has been a great spectacle to watch as of now.

As far as the pitch is concerned, we have seen a chasing bias, with five out of seven chasing teams clinching the matches.

The average first-innings total in Bengaluru in WPL is 147.8.

WPL Matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 194/5 - Delhi Capitals Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 107-7 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5-22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for its batting-friendly conditions. But bowlers who can adapt to the conditions and utilize their variations will still have a role to play in this WPL encounter.

There has been a significant advantage for chasing sides at the venue, and the trend might continue on Friday as well.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Delhi Capitals Women beat Royal Challengers Bangalore women by 25 runs

The last WPL at the venue saw Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 25 runs.

A wonderful batting effort from the Capitals saw them pile up the highest team total of the season, posting 194/5 bating first. Opener Shafali Verma made a quick-fire half-century at the top before Alice Capsey dished out a solid 46.

Marizanne in (32 off 16) and Jess Jonassen (36* off 16) also played superb cameos at the end. In reply, the hosts looked threatening when skipper Smriti Mandhana got her maiden WPL fifty.

She hammered the DC bowlers and made 74 off 43 balls. However, Mandhana lacked support from other batters as Kapp continued her stellar form with the ball and registered figures of 2/35.

In the end, DC restricted Banglore to 169/9 and jumped to the top of the points table.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 194/5 (Shafali Verma 50, Sophie Devine 2/23) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 169/9 (Smriti Mandhana 74, Jess Jonassen 3/21) by 25 runs.

