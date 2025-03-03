UPW vs GG, WPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

WPL 2025 heads to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium for the first time in the tournament's history. The UP Warriorz will play three home matches at the venue this week.

The home team will be in action against the Gujarat Giants first on March 3. The Giants tamed the Warriorz when the two franchises locked horns at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara earlier this season.

Deepti Sharma and company will be desperate for revenge when they meet the Giants again. Ahead of Lucknow's WPL debut, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow WPL records

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow will play host to a WPL match for the first time in the competition's history. Hence, there is no data available about the previous matches played at this venue.

The venue in Lucknow has hosted IPL matches in the recent past. The Lucknow Super Giants have used the stadium as their home base, and generally, the pitch is equally helpful to batters, fast bowlers and spinners.

Looking at the quality players present in each WPL team this season, fans can expect entertaining contests between bat and ball throughout the Lucknow leg of WPL 2025.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report will broadcast be live from Lucknow before Deepti Sharma and Ash Gardner walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch in Lucknow is a bit on the slower side. Teams have not been able to score big at this venue.

Even in the IPL, it is rare to see teams crossing the 200-run mark in matches hosted by Lucknow. Since the upcoming match between the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants is the first to be hosted in Lucknow this season, a fresh surface should be on offer.

