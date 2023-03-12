UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming clash 

Fixtures are coming in thick and fast in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to clash against the in-form Mumbai Indians (MI) in match No. 10 of the WPL 2023, which is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 12.

With two wins in three games, UP will look to continue their good start to the tournament and eye a potential qualification spot. But it won't be plain sailing for them against Mumbai, who have inarguably been the team to beat so far.

With three wins in as many games, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit are ruling the roost so far. With UP also coming into the game with a resounding win over Bangalore, Sunday's encounter promises to be a fascinating one.

The upcoming fixture will also offer both teams the opportunity to shatter multiple records. On that note, let's take a look at the three particular records that are likely to get broken in the fixture between UPW and MI.

#3 Saika Ishaque could become the first bowler to take 10 wickets in WPL

Saika Ishaque for Mumbai Indians [WPLT20]

Saika Ishaque has been nothing short of a revelation for the Mumbai franchise. The wily domestic spinner has been perhaps the best bowler in the tournament, scalping nine wickets at an unbelievable economy of 4.9.

Against UP, she will have a golden chance of scalping her tenth wicket of the season, thus becoming the first bowler in the WPL to do so. Given her immaculate form, one wicket is nothing but a certainty for the MI tweaker as of now.

#2 Alyssa Healy could complete 4000 T20 franchise cricket runs

Alyssa Healy could complete her 4000 T20 franchise cricket runs on Sunday.

UP's star batter from their last game, Alyssa Healy, will once again look to walk the talk for her unit. Fresh off her wondrous 47-ball 96 against Bangalore, the UP skipper will have a landmark to achieve on Sunday.

If the wicket-keeper batter manages to score at least 38 runs against MI, she will complete 4000 T20 franchise cricket runs.

If Healy accomplishes the feat, she will become only the third Australian after Beth Mooney (5,508 runs) and Ellys Perry (4,693 runs) to do so.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur could become the first Indian women's cricketer to reach 6000 T20 runs

Another skipper who will be on the verge of creating a milestone on Sunday will be Harmanpreet Kaur. The swashbuckling MI skipper is perhaps the greatest Indian T20 batter.

Amassing 3,058 T20I runs and 2,895 T20 franchise cricket runs, Kaur could become only the first Indian women's cricketer to complete 6,000 runs in T20 cricket (T20Is and franchise cricket included).

The 34-year-old has 5,953 T20 runs in total and needs only 47 runs to achieve the landmark on Sunday.

