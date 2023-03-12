UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

UP Warriorz will play their fourth game of WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 12) against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. Both teams registered convincing wins in their last outing and will look to continue in the same vein.

Mumbai Indians are atop the WPL 2023 points table with three wins from as many games. They have beaten Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz are third in the standings with two wins from three games. They beat GG and RCB but lost against DC.

Ahead of the first clash between UPW and MI in WPL 2023, here are some details you need to know about the pitch at the Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records & stats

The Brabourne Stadium has been an excellent venue for batters in the Women's Premier League. Teams batting first have breached the 200-run mark multiple times.

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have played one game apiece in WPL 2023 at this stadium. Both teams played against Royal Challengers Bangalore and registered a comfortable win by chasing a target.

A total of 200+ has proven to be a safe score on this surface. Here are some vital numbers from previous games hosted by Mumbai:

WPL matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 162

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

Batters have achieved success at this venue in WPL 2023. UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians broke little sweat to chase the target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, it's pertinent to note that the bowling units of MI and UPW are in much better touch than RCB. The batters of both teams will face a tougher test than they did against RCB. Nevertheless, expect a run-fest, as the pitch generally favours batters.

Brabourne Stadium last WPL match

UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by ten wickets in the last game at this ground. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma combined to take seven wickets for UPW. Their efforts helped the Warriorz restrict their opponents to 138 in the first innings.

Opener Alyssa Healy then destroyed the RCB bowling lineup with an unbeaten 96-run knock to help UPW win by ten wickets. Healy smashed 18 fours and a six in her 47-ball innings.

Here are the brief scores from that game:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 138 (Ellyse Perry 52, Sophie Ecclestone 4/13) lost to UP Warriorz 139/0 (Alyssa Healy 96*, Heather Knight 0/9) by 10 wickets.

