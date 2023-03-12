UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz will have a massive task on hand when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 12.

While UP have displayed impressive form, winning two of their three matches, MI have been head and shoulders above the rest, with three wins from as many games.

In their previous match, UP came up with a commanding performance to thump a listless Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets. Sophie Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti Sharma (3/26) impressed with the ball as RCB were bowled out for 138, batting first. Skipper Alyssa Healy then slammed an unbeaten 96 off 47 deliveries as UP raced home in 13 overs.

In their last match, Mumbai ended Delhi Capitals’ (DC) unbeaten streak, inflicting an eight-wicket defeat on them. Saika Ishaque (3/13) and Hayley Matthews (3/19) continued their wonderful WPL as DC were held to 105. The batters then combined to chase down the target with ease. Mumbai will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face UP.

Today's UPW vs MI toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Alyssa Healy said:

“The teams that have batted first in the competition have put up big totals. If we can do that, we can then look to restrict them (Mumbai).”

UP have made one change - Grace Harris is ill, so Shabnim Ismail comes in. For MI, Pooja Vastrakar is not fit. Dhara Gujjar replaces her.

UPW vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Today's UPW vs MI pitch report

There’s a new pitch for tonight's game. Spinners have got plenty of wickets at the Brabourne Stadium so far in the tournament. They have gone about at less than 9 runs an over. Expect spin to play its part again even though it's a new surface.

Today's UPW vs MI match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shivali Shinde, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav

UPW vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: N Janani, Pashchim Pathak

TV umpire: Chirra Ravikanthreddy

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

