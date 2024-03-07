UPW vs MI, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

UP Warriorz (UPW) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 14th game of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. It is the third game of the Delhi leg in Women's Premier League. MI played in the opening match of this leg, where Delhi Capitals defeated them.

Mumbai Indians will look to learn from their mistakes in the last game and perform better in the upcoming match against UP Warriorz. UPW have already defeated MI once this season. Alyssa Healy's side will try to complete a double over Mumbai.

Before the first ball of the UPW vs MI match is bowled, here's a look at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

Teams batting first have won both the Women's Premier League matches hosted by Delhi so far. Hence, the skipper winning the toss may opt to bat first in tonight's game. Anything around 185-190 should be a par score.

Here are some important numbers that fans should know from previous WPL games played in Delhi:

T20 Matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 163/8 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 85* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 3/21 - Jess Jonassen (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch in Delhi has been excellent for batting so far, but the wicket may slow down as the tournament progresses. Teams batting first have a 100 percent win record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in WPL 2024. It will be interesting to see if the record stays intact after tonight's game.

The pitch report for the UPW vs MI match will be live on JioCinema and Sports18 before the toss takes place.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last T20

Gujarat Giants beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs in the previous T20 hosted by Delhi. Half-centuries from openers Laura Wolvardt and Beth Mooney powered Gujarat to 199/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangalore reached 180/8 and lost the game.

Nine sixes were hit in the match between GG and RCB. A total of 13 wickets fell in 40 overs of the game.

Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 199/5 (Beth Mooney 85*, Sophie Molineux 1/32) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 180/8 (Georgia Wareham 48, Ashleigh Gardner 2/23) by 19 runs.

