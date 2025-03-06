UPW vs MI, WPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host the 16th game of WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians on March 6. It is the seventh match for the Warriorz, who have suffered four defeats in the tournament already.

One more loss will virtually end UPW's WPL 2025 campaign. Meanwhile, MI can inch a step closer to the playoffs if they beat the Warriorz on their home turf in Lucknow during the upcoming match.

Ahead of the contest between UPW and MI, here's a look at the pitch history of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow WPL records

Lucknow has played host to only one WPL match so far. Gujarat Giants crushed the UP Warriorz by 81 runs in that game. The wicket looked great for batting as Gujarat scored 186/5 in 20 overs.

Here are some notable stats from the previous WPL game hosted by the stadium in Lucknow:

Match played: 1

Won by teams batting first: 1

Won by teams batting second: 0

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Best bowling figures: 3/11 - Kashvee Gautam (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Highest team total: 186/5 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Lowest team total: 105 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Average first innings score: 186.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

Generally, Lucknow offers a slow surface. However, the wicket seemed batter-friendly during the previous match played at this venue. Gujarat Giants scored 186 runs in 20 overs, maintaining a run rate of more than nine runs per over.

Gujarat's opener Beth Mooney remained in the middle for the entire 20 overs, scoring 96 runs. Surprisingly, the home team UP Warriorz lost all their wickets for 105 in just 17.1 overs.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last WPL match

Gujarat Giants defeated UP Warriorz by 81 runs in the last match hosted by Lucknow on March 3. The Giants posted 186/5 and then bowled their opponents out for just 105.

The batters hit a total of four sixes in that game between the Giants and the Warriorz. Medium pacer Kashvee Gautam and slow left-arm bowler Tanuja Kanwar bagged three wickets each for the visitors.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 186/5 (Beth Mooney 96*, Sophie Ecclestone 2/34) beat UP Warriorz 105 (Chinelle Henry 28, Kashvee Gautam 3/11) by 81 runs.

