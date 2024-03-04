UPW vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 match?

The first reverse fixture of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) is upon us. Both the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) will have an idea of what to expect when they face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 4.

In the first meeting between the two sides, which was at the start of the season, RCB clinched a thriller as Asha Sobhana's five-fer and Sophie Molineux's excellent over at the death altered the course of the match. Since then, both sides have finetuned their plans, although they come into this clash on the back of contrasting runs.

Bangalore have lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last two games, resulting in their position in the standings taking a hit. They are now placed fourth, above only the winless Gujarat Giants (GG).

Meanwhile, the Warriorz have experienced a resurgence after dropping their first two games. They are the only team to beat MI this year and also eased past GG by a comfortable margin in their last game to be placed third, level on points with RCB but with a superior net run rate.

Can RCB arrest their slump and enhance their case for a playoff berth? Or will UPW keep their momentum going?

WPL 2024, Match 11: In front of the home crowd for the last time this season, RCB aim to arrest slump

Expand Tweet

The biggest problem behind RCB's failures this season has been their lack of role clarity in both departments. Smriti Mandhana has shuffled her bowlers around on a whim, often relying on different bowlers at the death in each game. Apart from that, Bangalore don't have a settled middle order, with constant changes.

RCB need to identify the players who will be their primary death bowlers. Giving Georgia Wareham more of a role with the ball could be a start, and using Asha Sobhana exclusively in the middle overs could be another course of action that helps them.

With the bat, meanwhile, Simran Dil Bahadur should ideally be the left-hander who can break up the band of righties in the middle order. That role is currently with Sophie Molineux, who has never been the most dynamic T20 batter.

At the other end of the spectrum, UPW seem to have settled on a combination that works for them. Chamari Athapaththu has replaced Tahlia McGrath, and KP Navgire's promotion to opener has coincided with the team's upward shift in fortunes.

The Warriorz have barely any pace options to fall back on, but their spinners have done a decent job. Sophie Ecclestone was superb in the last game, while Grace Harris has done her bit whenever called upon.

At the same time, though, UPW's batting doesn't inspire enough confidence right now. With McGrath out, they are heavily reliant on Athapaththu and Harris to do the bulk of the run-scoring in the middle overs. And while Harris may have delivered so far, it's hard to expect her to replicate her scintillating displays in each game.

UPW might even be the favorites for this game due to the vein of form they're in, but RCB are the better unit on paper. If the home side get their tactics right, they should be able to sign off on a high in the Bengaluru leg.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 11 of WPL 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App