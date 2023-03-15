UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during the league's latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded their first win in WPL 2023 on Wednesday evening by defeating the UP Warriorz at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Kanika Ahuja starred in RCB's first win, scoring 46 runs off 30 balls against the Warriorz.

Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first. The decision worked in her team's favor as the duo of Megan Schutt and Sophie Devine reduced the UP Warriorz to 5/3 in two overs. Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, and Devika Vaidya were back in the pavilion after just 12 balls of the innings.

Grace Harris rebuilt the innings along with Deepti Sharma and Kiran Prabhu Navgire. Harris top-scored with 46 runs, while Deepti and Kiran contributed 22 runs each as UPW finished with a 135-run total on the board.

In reply, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two early wickets as well. But Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh's 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket helped RCB chase the 136-run target in 18 overs.

It was a memorable night for the RCB team and their fans as the Bangalore-based franchise finally ended their winless run in WPL 2023. Here's a list of three records that were broken during the contest between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#1 Kanika Ahuja broke Shreyanka Patil's record in WPL 2023

Kanika Ahuja won the Player of the Match award for her magnificent innings of 46 runs from 30 balls against the UP Warriorz. She became the first Royal Challengers Bangalore player to win the Player of the Match award in the Women's Premier League.

Women's Premier League (WPL)



For her crucial innings of 46 that led @RCBTweets to their first victory, Kanika Ahuja is our performer of the #UPWvRCB match from the second innings

Courtesy of her 46-run knock, Ahuja also became the owner of the record for the highest individual score by an uncapped player in WPL 2023. Her teammate Shreyanka Patil previously held this record for scoring 23 runs against the Mumbai Indians.

Ahuja has played domestic cricket for Punjab Women but has never played an international game for Team India. This knock will certainly take her closer to her first India cap.

#2 Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma broke Tahlia McGrath and Simran Shaikh's record in WPL 2023

Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma saved the UP Warriorz from an embarrassing collapse in their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. UPW were 31/5 when Sharma joined hands with Harris in the middle.

The UPW pair added 69 runs for the sixth wicket, setting a new record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in the Women's Premier League. Harris and Sharma's teammates, Tahlia McGrath and Simran Shaikh, previously held the record for their 49-run partnership against Delhi Capitals.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone and K Anjali Sarvani broke D Hemalatha and Monica Patel's record

UP Warriorz set another partnership record in the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. Their ninth-wicket pair Sophie Ecclestone and K Anjali Sarvani added 21 runs, setting a new record for the highest ninth-wicket stand in WPL.

UP Warriorz



Time to fight back with the ball



#UPWvRCB We end our innings at 135! Time to fight back with the ball

Ecclestone and Sarvani took the team's score from 112/8 to 133/9. They broke Gujarat Giants pair D Hemalatha and Monica Patel's record. Hemalatha and Patel had a 15-run partnership for the ninth wicket against the Mumbai Indians.

