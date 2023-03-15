UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's encounter 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW), two teams that are desperate for a win, are set to go up against each other in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15.

The inaugural season of WPL 2023 hasn’t fared well for RCB so far. The franchise, that were one of the firm favorites to bag the title, are yet to register a win after losing five successive league matches so far.

UP, on the other hand, are having a better season compared to their opponents. Out of the four matches they have played, Alyssa Headly and Co. have managed to win two and lost two to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A victory on Wednesday might increase their chances of earning a qualifying spot.

The upcoming fixture will also offer players from both teams the opportunity to make history. On that note, let's take a look at three landmarks that can be reached in the fixture between RCB and UPW.

#3 Deepti Sharma could complete 1000 T20 franchise cricket runs

UPW's most expensive signing (₹2.40 crore) Deepti Sharma has gone quite so far in the tournament. She will look to turn the tide and make a significant contribution in the upcoming game, which will also offer her a chance to reach a personal milestone.

Currently, with 992 T20 across 61 T20 innings, Deepti is just eight runs short of reaching 1000 runs in the shortest format. If the left-handed batter manages to score the said runs, she will become only the fifth Indian to complete 1000 runs in T20 franchise cricket.

#2 Heather Knight could complete her 5000 career runs in T20 cricket

Star English all-rounder Heather Knight will also look to bag a personal landmark in the upcoming WPL fixture against UPW.

Knight, who has amassed 3,402 runs in T20 franchise cricket (the most by any English women's cricketer) and 1,583 runs in T20Is could complete 5,000 runs in T20 cricket (T20Is and franchise cricket included).

So far in her T20 career, Knight has scored 4,985 runs, and another 15 runs on Wednesday will make her only the third English women's cricketer to accomplish the feat.

#1 Alyssa Healy could become the batter with most fours in WPL 2023

One of the in-form batters in the ongoing competition, Alyssa Healy has batted magnificently well so far. With 185 runs at an average of 61.67, she is currently the third-highest run-getter in the WPL so far. Healy has also struck 31 fours and is third on the list of most boundaries scored as well.

If the UPW skipper manages to clobber at least three more fours against RCB, she will become the batter with the most fours hit in the ongoing WPL 2023. Currently, only Meg Lanning (33) and Harmanpreet Kaur (32) have struck more boundaries than Healy.

