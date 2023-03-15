UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15.

UPW have had a mixed WPL season, winning two and losing two of their four games. RCB, on the other hand, have had an absolutely disastrous run, losing all five of their matches.

The rampant Mumbai Indians (MI) proved way too good for UP Warriorz in their previous encounter.

They posted 159 for six batting first, with skipper Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath scoring half-centuries. However, there were no major contributions from other batters. UP’s bowlers also failed to stop the Mumbai juggernaut.

RCB were below par in their last match as well. Batting first, they crawled to 63/3 in the 13th over. Good knocks from Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh lifted them to 150, but it was still not enough to stop Delhi Capitals (DC), who chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

Today's UPW vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Smriti Mandhana said:

“It is a fresh wicket and we will try to use it.”

Kanika Ahuja is fit and back into the XI for Bangalore. For UPW, Grace Harris is fit and comes in for Shabnim Ismail.

UPW vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja

Today's UPW vs RCB pitch report

According to Anjum Chopra and Aakash Chopra, the batters will look to score runs down the ground. One side is shorter and will be targeted more. There is a good amount of grass and it looks fresh as well. There's a bit of a cold breeze too which will help the bowlers.

Today's UPW vs RCB match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar.

UPW vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Madanagopal Kuppuraj, Sanjay Kumar Singh

TV umpire: Nitin Pandit

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

Poll : 0 votes