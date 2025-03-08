UPW vs RCB, WPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host its last match of WPL 2025 on March 8. Home team UP Warriorz will be in action against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It is the third game for UPW in Lucknow, while RCB will take the field at this venue for the first time in WPL 2025. The pitch has been surprisingly good for batting, with a majority of the batters having a great time in the middle.

Ahead of the clash between UPW and RCB, here's a look at the WPL records of Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow WPL records

Teams chasing a target have won the last two matches at this venue. Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning mentioned after the game against Gujarat Giants that the dew factor made the run-chase easy for the Giants in the second innings.

Here are some important stats to know from the previous WPL games played at this stadium:

Matches played: 3

Won by teams batting first: 1

Won by teams batting second: 2

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/38 - Amelia Kerr (MI-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Highest team total: 186/5 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 2025

Lowest team total: 105 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

Average first innings score: 171.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Lucknow before Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma come out for the coin toss. As mentioned ahead, dew has played a huge role in the matches hosted by Lucknow.

However, Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol mentioned in the post-match presentation that the ball was not coming quite nicely onto the bat initially. It shows that the conditions will have something for both batters and bowlers.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last WPL match

Gujarat Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the previous WPL game hosted by Lucknow. It was a thrilling game, where DC posted 177/5 on the board. In reply, Harleen Deol's half-century guided GG to 178/5 in 19.3 overs.

The batters smashed 11 sixes in the match between Gujarat and Delhi. Two batters recorded a half-century during the game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 177/5 (Meg Lanning 92, Meghna Singh 3/35) lost to Gujarat Giants 178/5 (Harleen Deol 70*, Shikha Pandey 2/31) by 5 wickets.

