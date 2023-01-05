Urvashi Rautela posts photo from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital few hours after Rishabh Pant was admitted

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. It seems like Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was also near the hospital earlier on Thursday as she posted a photo from the hospital's surroundings on her Instagram account.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have grabbed the headlines multiple times for their comments about each other. It all started when Urvashi gave an interview where she referred to a certain Mr. 'RP' giving her missed calls after she did not go to meet him. Pant replied to her via Instagram, asking her to leave him alone.

After much back and forth, the fight seemed to have ended, but of late, Urvashi Rautela has been subtly referring to Rishabh Pant on social media again. When Pant met with an unfortunate accident last week, Rautela posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it as 'Praying'.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital's building on her Instagram story. Rautela did not write anything, but she mentioned that she was in Mumbai at the time.

What is the latest update on Rishabh Pant?

Pant was involved in a car crash on December 30, and a report by The Times of India claimed that the BCCI airlifted him to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital late evening on Wednesday. He will undergo treatment and slowly start his rehab programmes.

The BCCI medical team will closely monitor him throughout his recovery. Pant is expected to be out of action for the next four to six months. He will miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia as well as IPL 2023.

Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have already started looking for a new captain. As per reports, DC may hand over the captaincy to David Warner.

