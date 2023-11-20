Philies United and California Golden Eagles are all set to be up against each other in the first semi-final of the US Premier League 2023 on Monday, November 20. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Golden Eagles, led by Unmukt Chand, finished on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.0934 thanks to wins in three out of six matches. They are in excellent form, being on a three-match winning streak.

They will go into the match after beating the Phillies United by three wickets. After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 208, the Golden Eagles romped home with one ball left in their innings.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, once struggled at the bottom of the table but they showed great resistance to break into the top four. They finished fourth with six points and a net run rate of -0.330 thanks to wins in two out of six games.

They beat the Maryland Mavericks by 26 runs in their previous match. After putting up a decent score of 156 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, the Mavericks restricted their opponents to 130 for the loss of nine wickets

Head-to-head

California Golden Eagles - 0 | New York Cowboys – 0 | N/R – 1

California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys Match Details

Match: California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys, 1st semi-final, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 20, 2023, on Monday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has got better for batting as the tournament has progressed. Teams should opt to bat first in a crunch match after winning the toss. Scores above the 200-run mark may not be safe as well.

California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain in Florida on Monday. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side. There will be cloud cover throughout.

California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys Probable Xl

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c, wk), Hammad Azam, Gihan Senanayake, Milind Kumar, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Obus Pienaar, Sanchit Sandhu, Gaurav Grover, Hassan Khan

California Golden Eagles

Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Hamza Tariq, Unmukt Chand (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kellon Carmichael, Dhruv Pawar, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Dane Piedt, Gaurav Kumar, Mario Lobban.

California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys Prediction

California Golden Eagles once struggled to finish in the top four. But they upped their game to finish at the top of the table. Given the kind of form they are in, they should be able to beat the Cowboys.

Prediction: California Golden Eagles to win the match.

California Golden Eagles vs New York Cowboys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV