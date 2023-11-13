US Premier League 2023, Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chicago Patriots and Phillies United are set to lock horns in Match No. 1 of the US Premier League 2023 on Monday, November 13. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.
The Patriots have a strong squad at their disposal. Captained by Angelo Perera, who has played a dozen matches for Sri Lanka, they have a set of highly talented cricketers, who can be match-winners on their day.
Bipul Sharma has the experience of rubbing shoulders with the best while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nitish Kumar has done well for Canada over the years and the focus will be on him as well in the tournament.
Rayad Emrit has a truckload of experience while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Amila Aponso and Carmi Le Roux strengthen their bowling unit. A lot will also be expected of Shehan Jayasuriya, who is more than handy as an all-rounder.
The Phillies United, on the other hand, are a little short on experience. They will depend heavily on their skipper Rahkeem Cornwall, who is a powerful striker and a handy off-spinner. Elias Sunny, the former Bangladesh spinner, needs to step up as well.
Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United Match Details
Match: Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United, Match 1, US Premier League 2023
Date and Time: November 13, 2023, on Monday, 08:30 pm IST
Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United Pitch Report
The pitch at the venue in Florida is expected to be a sporting one. The average score at the venue is 151. Spinners and pacers should get assistance from the surface. One can expect a fair contest between the bat and the ball.
Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United Weather Report
There is no chance of rain as of now in Florida, but broken clouds will be there. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.
Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United Probable Xl
Chicago Patriots
Angelo Perera (C), Adithya Ganesh, Nitish Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Rayyan Pathan, Bipul Sharma, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Carmi Le Roux, Rayad Emrit, Amila Aponso, Gayan Fernando
Phillies United
Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Xavier Marshall, Aman Patel, Aakarshit Gomel, Karan Patel, Stephen Wiig, Hiren Patel (wk), Calvin Savage, Elias Sunny, Rushikesh Amin, Chintan Patel
Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United Prediction
Chicago Patriots will go into the match as the favorites. They have far more experience compared to their opponents and should be able to get off to a winning start.
Prediction: Chicago Patriots to win the match.
Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Eurosport
Live Streaming: Fancode and JioTV
