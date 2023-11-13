US Premier League 2023, New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New York Cowboys and NJ Titans will be up against each other in Match No. 3 of the US Premier League 2023 on Monday, November 13. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Cowboys, captained by Jaladh Dua, have a relatively strong squad at their disposal for the tournament. Hammad Azam, Obus Pienaar, and Jonathan Foo are their most experienced batters.

Christopher Barnwell is an effective all-rounder and his role is going to hold a lot of importance. Jeremy Gordon will lead their bowling attack. The onus will also be on the likes of Sanchit Sandhu and other young stars.

The Titans, on the other hand, will be captained by former Indian cricketer Harmeet Singh, who is more than handy with the ball. Aaron Jones needs to bring forth all the experience of playing for the United States.

Saurabh Netravalkar has been a genuine wicket-taker for the USA and will lead the bowling attack for the Titans in the tournament. The focus will also be on spinner Mohammad Mohsin.

New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans Match Details

Match: New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans, Match 3, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 14, 2023, on Tuesday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans Pitch Report

The pitch in Lauderhill is expected to be a sporting one. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. The average score at the venue is 151. The bowlers are going to have their fair share of say throughout the match and are likely to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans Weather Report

There will be clouds throughout the match, but there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans Probable Xl

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (C), Chiranshu Bhatia, Hammad Azam, Jaladh Dua (WK), Obus Pienaar, Jonathan Foo, Christopher Barnwell, Jeremy Gordon, Sanchit Sandhu, Kulvinder Singh, Gaurav Grover

NJ Titans

Aaron Jones, Junaid Siddiqui, Mukhtar Ahmed, Nauman Anwar, Rehman Dar, Harmeet Singh (C), Dilpreet Bajwa, Andries Gous (wk), Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Harish Kakani

New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans Prediction

There is very little to separate the Cowboys and the Titans. Given all the factors, the team batting second should be able to come up trumps. So, the teams winning the toss must opt to bowl first.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, JioTV