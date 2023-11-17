US Premier League 2023, Phillies United vs New York Cowboys: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Phillies United and New York Cowboys will be up against each other in Match No. 13 of the US Premier League 2023 on Friday, November 17. The Central Broward Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

United, led by Rahkeem Cornwall, have garnered four points and a net run rate of +0.567 thanks to a win in one out of the three matches they have played. Their other two matches did not produce results due to rain.

Rain ended up playing spoilsport in their previous game against the Carolina Eagles. United will be desperate to get back on the park and consolidate their position in the top half of the points table.

The Cowboys, captained by Jaladh Dua, are struggling at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -3.400.

They began their campaign by losing to the NJ Titans by 17 runs. Their last two games against the Carolina Eagles and the California Golden Eagles were called off due to rain. The Cowboys need a win to climb the ladder in the points table and break into the top four.

Phillies United vs New York Cowboys Match Details

Match: Phillies United vs New York Cowboys, Match 13, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, on Friday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Phillies United vs New York Cowboys Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has been an excellent one for the batters until now. The team batting first should score around the 170-run mark to give themselves a fair chance of winning the match.

Phillies United vs New York Cowboys Weather Report

There is a chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Phillies United vs New York Cowboys Probable Xl

Phillies United

Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Dominique Rikhi, Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Adil Bhatti, Sunny Patel, Kwame Pattinson Jr, Chintan Patel, Justin Diil, Calvin Savage, Rizwan Mazhar (wk)

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c, wk), Hammad Azam, Gihan Senanayake, Milind Kumar, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Obus Pienaar, Sanchit Sandhu, Gaurav Grover, Hassan Khan

Phillies United vs New York Cowboys Prediction

Phillies United will go into the match as favourites against the Cowboys, who are still looking to find their ideal combination. United have a strong bowling attack, which should be able to get the better of the Cowboys.

Prediction: Phillies United to win the match.

Phillies United vs New York Cowboys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

