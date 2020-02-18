US President Donald Trump to inaugurate the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

Motera Stadium. (Photo source: Twitter)

What’s the story?

Ahmedabad is preparing to host US President Donald Trump on Monday. Trump will be in the Gujarat city on a two-day visit aimed at improving ties strained by trade disputes. His busy itinerary includes a visit to the house where Mahatma Gandhi lived, and the inauguration of the Motera Cricket Stadium

In case you didn’t know

The Motera Cricket Stadium will edge the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium. It will have a seating capacity of 110,000 spectators. The new stadium is the extension of the old stadium, which had a seating capacity of less than 40,000. The construction work is completed, but the beautification is still on.

The heart of the matter

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra spoke to reporters and this is hwat he had to say.

"Eighteen roads of about 20 kilometers (12 miles) in length from Ahmedabad Airport to Motera Stadium have been widened or re-laid."

$4.2 million has been spent by the authorities on widening roads and an additional $840,000 has gone into beautifying the city prior to President Trump's visit. Ashok Brahmbhatt, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, said that the association is ready to spend even more on the event.

What’s next?

While the stadium will be inaugurated next week, it will have to wait until 2021 to host its first-ever game. A pink-ball Test between India and England will be played at Motera in January 2021.