USA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 12, 2024

The United States of America (USA) will lock horns with India (IND) in the 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. The host venue will be the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The USA won their first game against Canada by seven wickets. They maintained their winning momentum in the next game and outclassed Pakistan in the Super Over.

On the other hand, India are coming off a nail-biting, six-run victory against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match title for the second consecutive time

Here are the three differential picks you can opt for your USA vs IND Dream11 teams.

Trending

#3 Monank Patel (USA) - 7.5 credits

USA v Canada Previews - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Monank Patel is the captain and opening batter for the USA. He has been in fantastic form in the last seven T20Is, smashing 240 runs, including three half-centuries, at an impressive average of 34.29.

Monank scored his first World Cup fifty off 38 balls in the previous game against Pakistan, a knock that featured seven fours and one six. He will be eyeing to put up a similar show in the upcoming game.

#2 Andries Gous (USA) - 7.0 credits

USA v Canada - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Andries Gous is another top-order batter from the hosts. He can hit the ball all around the park and get his team off to a great start. He has been in good form, scoring 261 runs in the last eight T20Is at a strike rate of 146.62.

Gous scored fifty in the World Cup opener and a 35-plus knock in the previous game. He can prove to be a trump choice in the wicket-keeper department of your USA vs IND Dream11 teams.

#1 Axar Patel (IND) - 7.0 credits

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Axar Patel is a dynamic all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. He can turn the game in India's favor with his all-round skills.

Axar has continued his fine form since IPL 2024. He has made handy contributions with the bat and has also been an economical bowler in the last seven T20Is, chipping in 11 wickets at a strike rate of 12.54.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback