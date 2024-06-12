USA vs IND Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before United States vs India 2024 T20 World Cup match

The United States of America (USA) will take on India in match number 25 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. The Group A match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time. Both India and the US are undefeated in the tournament so far.

After beating Ireland by eight wickets, the Men in Blue registered a come-from-behind six-run triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, Team India were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs. However, Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) and Hardik Pandya (2-24) starred with the ball as Pakistan were held to 113-7.

The United States have been the surprise package of the 2024 T20 World Cup so far. They came up with a clinical effort to beat Canada by seven wickets in their opening match. In their second game, they exploited Pakistan's weaknesses to take the game into the Super Over, which they went on to win.

United States vs India head-to-head record in T20Is

India and the United States have never clashed in international cricket so far. While the Men in Blue will be favorites in Wednesday's T20 World Cup match, the US will also be high on confidence after two memorable wins in the tournament.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by United States: N/A

Matches won by India: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

United States vs India head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

The United States and India will meet in the T20 World Cup for the first time. Whoever loses the game will succumb to their first defeat in the competition.

What is USA's record in the T20 format?

The United States of America have played 30 matches in the T20I format, winning 17 games and losing 10. Two matches they featured in ended in a tie, while one game produced no result.

The US' first-ever match in the T20I format was against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on March 15, 2019. UAE won the toss and elected to field first in the game. The US put up 152-7 on the board in 15 overs as Steven Taylor hammered 72 off 39 balls, with nine fours and three sixes.

The game produced no result as only 3.3 overs were possible in the UAE's chase. The hosts were 29-2 when no further play was possible in the match.

