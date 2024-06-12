USA vs India, 2024 T20 World Cup: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York pitch history and T20I records

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host its last match of the 2024 T20 World Cup today. The newly built venue in New York will host a battle between home team USA and inaugural champions India.

Both USA and India are undefeated in Group A. The winner of today's match will become the first from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s. Interestingly, if the game is abandoned, both USA and India will qualify.

Before the USA vs India match begins, here's a glance at the pitch history of the newly built stadium in New York.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York T20I records

Seven matches have taken place in New York, and quite surprisingly, home team USA has never played here. The pitch has been tough for batting here, which is why the American batters will find it hard to score against the Indian bowlers.

Trending

Here's a list of some notable stats from the previous seven T20Is played in New York:

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Highest individual score: 59* - David Miller (SA) vs Netherlands, 2024

Best bowling figures: 4/7 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Highest team total: 137/7 - Canada vs Ireland, 2024

Lowest team total: 77 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 107/3 - Pakistan vs Canada, 2024

Average first innings score: 107

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York pitch report

The pitch report for the 2024 T20 World Cup match between USA and India will be broadcast live before the toss. Generally, the wicket has helped the pace bowlers. If the fast bowlers target the good length, they will achieve success on this wicket.

Batters have struggled to score big here. The fact that not a single team has touched the 140-run mark in T20Is on this ground shows how difficult it has been for the batters.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York last T20I

Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets in the previous T20I hosted by this stadium. Batting first, Canada managed 106/7 in 20 overs. In response, Pakistan took 17.3 overs to reach 107/3. Mohammad Rizwan starred for the Men in Green with an unbeaten 53.

Nine wickets fell in the game with spinners taking none of them.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Pakistan 107/3 (Mohammad Rizwan 53*, Dilon Heyliger 2/18) beat Canada 106/7 (Aaron Johnson 52, Mohammad Amir 2/13) by 7 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback