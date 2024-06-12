USA vs India, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will take on USA in a Group A match of the 2024 T20 World Cup today (June 12). It is the first ever T20I battle between India and USA. Both teams are undefeated in the competition so far.

USA started their campaign with a fantastic seven-wicket win against Canada, followed by a close five-run victory over Pakistan in the Super Over. Meanwhile, India registered an eight-wicket win against Ireland before defeating Pakistan by six runs.

Before the USA vs India contest starts, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report and other details to know about this 2024 T20 World Cup game.

USA vs India, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: USA vs India, Match 25, 2024 T20 World Cup

Trending

Date and Time: June 12, Wednesday, 10.30am local time (8pm IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

USA vs India probable XIs

USA

Monank Patel (c and wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

USA vs India pitch report

The pitch in New York has been quite tough for batting. Even targets around 120 have not been chased successfully at this venue. Expect another bowler-dominant match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today.

USA vs India weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted for the USA vs India game in New York. There is 1% chance of rain during the match hours. The expected temperature is 22 degrees Celsius.

USA vs India telecast and live-streaming details

USA: Willow TV

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback